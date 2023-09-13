JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is putting his mullet up against others from across the country.

Samuel Blankenship and his “Dew It For Dale” mullet are in the running for the 2023 Locks of Glory: Men’s Mullet Showdown. The first round of voting lasts from Sept. 13-15.

In Blankenship’s entry, he wrote that about six years ago, he was ready for a change and adopted the hairstyle.

The competition aims to find the “most epic, daring, and unique mullet in the nation,” according to the Mullet Champ website.

People can vote for their favorite mullet online, and the contestants then make donations to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. The organization works to provide homes to military veterans.