Jonesborough man charged with reckless homicide after fatal shooting

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is behind bars after a fatal shooting.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office responded Monday evening to a shooting at a home on Berry Court East.

At the scene, deputies found an 86-year-old man inside a bedroom with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Johnson City Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators determined that Greg Carver, 43 of Jonesborough, had been sleeping inside the bedroom with a loaded shotgun and shot the victim when he entered the bedroom. Both Carver and the victim lived in the home according to the sheriff’s office.

Carver was arrested and charged with reckless aggravated assault. That charge was upgraded to reckless homicide on Tuesday. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.