Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff: Man charged with murder after domestic dispute

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man has been arrested and is charged with first degree murder after a domestic dispute, according to Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal.

The sheriff said deputies responded to a call at 107 M Coffee Lane early Sunday morning following a 911 call from a man saying that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend.

Deputies on the scene found a female victim dead in the kitchen area of the residence and a man in the dining room area.

34 -year-old Adam Joseph Decker, after questioning, admitted to investigators that he shot his girlfriend Kristi Calli Breland, 30, after an argument.

Officials say evidence was found in the residence suggesting that domestic violence has occurred in the moments before the shooting.

Decker has been booked into the Washington County Detention Center facing one county of first degree murder. His bond was set at $80,000 and he will be arraigned in General Sessions Court Monday.