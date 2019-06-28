Jonesborough man charged with impersonating an officer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man now faces charges after deputies say he was impersonating a Washington County Detention Center officer this month.

According to Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal, Michael Dale Reed, 25, was arrested Thursday evening.

Deputies say the investigation started June 20th when Reed entered Trublue Tactical in Boones Creek and claimed he was a new hire at the detention center, and attempted to obtain uniforms.

The staff reportedly refused to give Reed uniforms because he did not provide the proper documentation.

Investigators say Reed previously tried to contact the store by Facebook and by phone claiming to be an officer.

Reed was booked into the detention center and later released on a $1,000 bond.

His arraignment was set for today in Washington County.