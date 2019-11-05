Jonesborough man arrested in Greeneville on warrants for failing to register as a sex offender

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested Monday night in Greeneville on active warrants for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded after a call was made to police advising that Charles Gilland was on his way to a home on Fairgrounds Road to pick up his child.

Gilland had active warrants in Washington County.

Officers reportedly arrived at the home and saw Gilland pull in in a silver car.

The report says Gilland was taken into custody on two warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Washington County authorities met with Greeneville police and took custody of Gilland, and he was transported to the Washington County Jail.