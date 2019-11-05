Jonesborough man arrested in Greeneville on warrants for failing to register as a sex offender

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Washington County Jail

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested Monday night in Greeneville on active warrants for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded after a call was made to police advising that Charles Gilland was on his way to a home on Fairgrounds Road to pick up his child.

Gilland had active warrants in Washington County.

Officers reportedly arrived at the home and saw Gilland pull in in a silver car.

The report says Gilland was taken into custody on two warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Washington County authorities met with Greeneville police and took custody of Gilland, and he was transported to the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss