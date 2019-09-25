Jonesborough man arrested for Walmart carjacking

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a Jonesborough man was arrested after he carjacked two women in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, a man with a gun approached two women in the parking lot of the Walmart on West Market Street early Tuesday morning and demanded that they get inside their van. Police say the victims refused and the man drove away in the van.

Officers say they arrested Randall Eric Bennett of Charlie Hicks Road after they found him creating another disturbance in the parking lot of the Kroger on West State of Franklin Road.

Police determined that the gun he used in the carjacking was a pellet gun.

JCPD charged Bennett with carjacking and took him to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.

