WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is behind bars after a dispute leads to shots fired.

Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton said deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Dry Creek Road in Jonesborough.

During this dispute, officers discovered the suspect, 58-year-old Timothy Woodfin Sr., had pursued two victims in a vehicle on the road, eventually stopping them.

Reports indicate Woodfin was armed. In a release from the sheriff’s office, it said Woodfin fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle.

One person was still inside the vehicle when the shot was fired but was not injured.

Officers located Woodfin not far from the scene and took him into custody.

He is charged with two counts of Reckless Endangerment and two counts of Aggravated Assault. Woodfin is being held on a $42,000 bond and will appear in Washington County General Sessions Court for arraignment on Monday, March 7 at 1:30 pm.