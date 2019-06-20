Jonesborough man arrested after allegedly hitting man with bamboo stick, gouging man’s eye

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested Wednesday after he hit a man in the head with a bamboo stick and gouged his eye.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Lorenzo Harrington, 48, was arrested after an incident on Buffalo St. in Johnson City.

An investigation revealed that Harrington struck a man in the forehead with a bamboo stick, then proceeded to gouge his eye.

The release says that the victim’s injuries required medical attention.

Harrington was found in Jonesborough, where he was arrested for aggravated assault.

Harrington was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $5,000 bond.

He is set to appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.