Jonesborough leaders to discuss resolution authorizing a $32 million USDA loan on the K-8 School Project

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Monday at 7 p.m. to discuss a resolution authorizing a $32,750,000 loan on the town’s K-8 School Project.

The purpose of this meeting is to give the citizens of Jonesborough, Tennessee and the surrounding community the opportunity to become acquainted with the proposed USDA financing to include the construction of a replacement elementary/middle school. The Town of Jonesborough is applying for project financing through the USDA Community Facilities Program. Agenda

In November 2019, the mayors of the Town of Jonesborough and Washington County met to finalize and sign the contract for the building of a new K-8 school.

At the Jonesborough BMA January meeting, a Design Committee was appointed to further the K-8 school project.

