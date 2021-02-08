Jonesborough leaders approved to annex purchased land for new school

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials unanimously voted to expand Jonesborough corporate limits to cover the town’s newly purchased grounds upon which the new Jonesborough K-8 school will be built.

“This is the property that we’re going to be building our new Jonesborough school on,” said Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest. “Part of it is in the city limits, and part of it is not, so we just kind of need to grow our boundaries a little bit and bring it all in here since we own that property.”

This land annex follows after the town purchased the nearly 50-acre plot on North Cherokee Street and Tavern Hill Road in December.

The school remains in its design phase, but Vest revealed to News Channel 11 that he hopes for groundbreaking to launch as soon as July.

Vest projected that the construction will take a couple of years until its completion. He said further details will be unveiled in upcoming Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Alderman meetings.

“We’re tentatively looking at July to mid-year sometime to break ground,” said Vest. “A big part of it is once we get this priced out is selecting a contractor to build that, and that’s something you’ll see happening in two to three months.”