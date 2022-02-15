JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough leaders on Monday night approved the proposal of a new emergency alerts system.

The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Alderman will move forward by working to secure the funding for the project.

“This particular siren — we are hoping to locate that at the Senior Center Building,” said Operation Manager and Director of Public Safety Craig Ford. “They were able to do an area-wide map that would cover 96-99% of the town of Jonesborough as well as some locations out in Washington County.”

Ford said that there is potential for partnership with the county to expand the warning system coverage in the future.

This approval followed after community members found the need to establish a new system following the decommissioning of the old system after the old town garage was demolished.