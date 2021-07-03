Jonesborough kicks off multi-day July 4th celebration

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s oldest town lit up on Saturday during the kickoff of Jonesborough Days, a celebration of the nation’s birth.

Festivities are planned for July 3 and 4, with local vendors, artists, storytellers, historic lessons and much more.

Festival goers participated in contests as well, with float competitions in Saturday morning’s parade and a MoonPie eating competition later the same day.

In addition to local stores, streets downtown were lined with regional and traveling vendors. Products ranged from funnel cakes to local woodwork, with everything in-between.

According to the town’s website, over 70 separate stands are available for the public to enjoy.

If you haven’t had your fill of gunpowder on Saturday, the town is planning a loud finale to the holiday with a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. July 4.

To add some rhythm to the carnage, Electric 94.9 is syncing music to the show at 94.9 FM.

Attendance was free to the public Saturday and will be free Sunday as well.

