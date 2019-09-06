Jonesborough K-8 plan clears major hurdle in HEW Committee.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- The proposed plan for the Jonesborough K-8 received a unanimous vote from the Health, Education and Welfare committee to move on to the budget committee for approval.

“I think we did the right thing for the taxpayers, of course for the students of Jonesborough and the teachers and parents,” said Health, Education and Welfare Committee chair Danny Edens.

Edens says this is also a matter of prioritizing needs in the county.

“We have a lot of school needs in the city and the county as well and we’re responsible for all of them, we need to address them all but sometimes, you’re biggest need and your most dire need needs to be looked at first,” says Edens.

Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest was all smiles during and after the meeting as his plan is finally coming together.

“Getting the commissioners and the school board and everybody moving in the same direction was the first thing we needed to do and I think we’re all going in that direction,” said Vest.

The plan will be discussed by the budget committee next Wednesday, September 11th.