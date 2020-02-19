Jonesborough inmates charged with assaulting a jailer and locking him in a jail cell

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two inmates in the Washington County Tennessee jail face additional charges after allegedly beating up a corrections officer.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13th, jail administrators say an inmate grabbed a detention officer’s radio microphone and struck the officer multiple times in the face and head until the officer was unable to defend himself.

“The inmate and his cellmate both walked out of the cell and shut the door, locking the officer in the cell,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen.

“The officer was able to reach his radio and call for help,” she said. “Within seconds of receiving his radio transmission, medical and multiple officers arrived to secure the pod and render aid.”

Laitinen said the officer was transported to the hospital by ambulance and later was released.

A SWAT team was called in to secure the area, she said.

Leonte Antonio Ward and Wesley Montgomery Vaughn were both charged with aggravated assault on an officer.

They’re due back in court Thursday at 9 a.m.