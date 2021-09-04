Jonesborough hosts Tennessee Heritage Festival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s oldest town held a little more history on Saturday after hosting the Jonesborough Genealogical Society’s annual Tennessee Heritage Festival.

The festival featured events all across town, including historical storytelling, living history and craft demonstrations.

The Jonesborough Visitor’s center hosted the event’s educational center complete with booths for local historic sites and families as well as a Quilting Bee, a traditional event where multiple people worked together to sew together quilts to prepare for winter.

Attendance by the public was free, with vendors and local businesses open for sale.

“History and heritage is not taught as much in schools anymore and there’s a lot of younger age groups that doesn’t understand what a quilting bee is like they’re doing in there in the visitor center, doesn’t understand the memories and things that grandparents have,” said Chad Bailey, president of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society. “They see old buildings and think they’re eyesores at times and this is a good way to put a story behind it.”

The Jonesborough Genealogical Society also hosts research help nights for those interested in discovering their own heritage.