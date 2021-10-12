Jonesborough hosts month-long digital trick-or-treating event

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another in a string of Halloween events, the Town of Jonesborough is offering an extended trick-or-treating opportunity for anyone downtown this month.

According to a release from the town, “Ghoulish Goodies” offers chances at treats, full-size candy bars and giveaway prizes.

To participate, anyone visiting Jonesborough businesses can use codes displayed in windows downtown. The release says each code matches a prize, and those who participate can load enter them into the Beanstack app to discover what they’ve earned.

Codes will be changed every Wednesday through Oct. 24, and prize pickup will begin Oct. 25 and last through Oct. 29 at the Washington County Library.

For more information regarding the event and other events planned for Jonesborough’s Halloween, visit here.