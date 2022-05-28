JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough was the site of a very special event on Saturday.

The inaugural ‘Armed Forces Salute’ hosted by the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association is designed to celebrate both Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day.

The celebration began at 11 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse downtown. Guests were able to listen to live patriotic music from the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre and watch members of the Daniel Boone High School ROTC fold the flag.

“Our Jonesborough community, we’ve always been a patriotic town. We love our veterans. This is the chance for us to show gratitude to those soldiers that have fallen in our past to give us the freedoms that we get to enjoy today,” said Jonesborough Mayor, Chuck Vest.

Service members and families were also able to take advantage of specials and discounts from downtown merchants as well.