JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – An upcoming BBQ fundraiser in Jonesborough is aimed at satisfying your taste buds while benefiting local police K9s.

This will be the third year of the feast hosted by “Paws in Blue.”

It’s happening Friday, April 14 from 5-9 p.m. at the Jonesborough Senior Center.

Along with delicious food, there will also be a meet-and-greet with the K9s and a silent auction. You can either take your orders to go or sit down and mingle with others in the community.

Tickets are $25 to attend, $20 for take-out and children eat for $12. Organizers said there will also be Chick-fil-A kids meals available for any children who don’t like BBQ.

Tickets can be bought in advance by clicking here.

Organizer of the BBQ fundraiser, Ruth Verhegge, sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about how the funds will benefit the K9s in the department.