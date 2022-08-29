JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fall fanatics can mark their calendars for one of the first fall festivities on Main Street in Tennessee’s oldest town on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association’s Inaugural Pumpkin Fest will treat participants to autumn-related sweets and tastes. Tickets are sold in packs of 10 for $20. Those who purchase tickets before Thursday, Sept. 1 can snag a $5 discount, according to a post from Main Street Jonesborough on Facebook.

Tasting times run from either 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. or from 2-5 p.m. For the early-bird discount, use the code PUMPKIN at checkout.

Festival-goers can explore Main Street while stopping at participating shops to pick up their pumpkin treats. Between stops, families and friends can enjoy hay rides, pumpkin decorating, games and more. Compete in a pumpkin pie contest to win a first-place prize of $75 to spend in Jonesborough. Second place and third place will earn bakers $50 and $25, respectively.

Pumpkin Fest acts as a way to support local shops throughout the town, and the funds raised from the event will stream back into area businesses. For more information, click here.