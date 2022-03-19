JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The streets were filled with green and packed with people immersing themselves in the spirit of the holiday.

There was also another very special attraction which got quite a bit of attention, Highland Cows. The long, luscious hair of the Highland cow breed sets them apart from other cows and makes them stand out in a crowd.

“The cows appeal to a lot of people evidently,” said Happy Hens and Highlands owner Adam Hopson. “We’ll have crowds of thousands really that come out.”

Highland Cows. (Photo: WJHL)

“The event has absolutely been a surprise to us. We had no idea it was going to be this big.”

Attendees were also able to enjoy live traditional Irish traditional music, grab a beer from the beer garden, and take part in Highland Games which included activities such as a stone throw, archery and spear throwing.

In addition, there was an event titled “Paddy’s Dash: Brew fun run,” in which participants ran from Storytelling Center to Depot Street Brewing where they were able to enjoy a free pour of beer or root beer.