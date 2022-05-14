JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Jonesborough was filled with vendors and shoppers for the Town’s yard sale on Saturday.

Vendors were set up along Main and Boone streets selling a variety of goods. This was the first time the event has been held since 2017.

The event is one of the largest stops on the 500-mile US-11 Antique Alley sale which runs from Mississippi to Bristol.

Those who took part in the event say it’s a great opportunity to get out into the community.

“We just figured it was going to be fun. It’d be a lot of people here,” said vendor Bonnie Barbour.

All proceeds from the sale of vendor spaces will benefit the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Service Association which is responsible for organizing other events such as the downtown chocolate festival and downtown at dusk.



