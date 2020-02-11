1  of  14
Closings & Delays
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport Buchanan County, VA Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Kingsport, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Towering Oaks Christian School Washington County, TN Schools

Jonesborough Golden Retriever participating in Westminster Dog Show

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Golden Retriever from the Tri-Cities is back in the national spotlight at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.

The retriever’s name is Nash, and this cute competitor lives in Jonesborough with his primary handler Cindy Price.

Nash appeared in the show last year and was featured on News Channel 11.

Nash is one of nearly four dozen Golden Retrievers taking part in the show.

Daytime judging and the final competition will take place Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss