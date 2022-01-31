JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) will host Jonesborough’s seventh annual Chocolate Fest from Feb. 11 – 13.

The 3-day event will boast various forms of activities, as attendees are encouraged to collect an assortment of chocolates while live music and storytelling are scheduled to play throughout the festival.

According to a release from the town of Jonesborough, Chocolate Fest will showcase everything from barks and fudges to chocolate-covered strawberries. Attendees will obtain ‘tickets’ to purchase chocolate — “One ticket equals one chocolate treat”

Those over the age of 21 may purchase special tickets, called “Chocolate After Dark on Friday” to access 10+ beverage tasting stops in downtown Jonesborough.

Chocolate Fest is set for the following dates and times:

Friday, Feb. 11 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2:30 P.M.

Tickets are sold in packs of 10 for $15, and will need to be purchased in advance. For more details regarding ticket and event information, visit JBOChocolateFest.com