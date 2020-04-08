Jonesborough food pantry expands days, reach following increased donations

Safe volunteering at JAMA’s pantry

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The shelves are nearly overflowing at the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association’s (JAMA) food pantry. Karen Lane and other JAMA members want to get that food out to families in need and they’re increasing hours and broadening their net.

“We’ve received many wonderful donations of food and money,” JAMA member Karen Lane, minister at Jonesborough United Methodist Church, said Wednesday morning from the pantry.

JAMA Food Pantry quick facts

Location: Persimmon Ridge Park Road, Joneborough (First left after entering park).

Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays (during COVID-19 crisis).

Number to arrange service: (423) 753-3942)

Safety measures: Volunteers wear gloves and masks and deliver box to your car.

Those include a $5,000 donation from Tennessee Hills Distillery, which gave all its earnings from production of hand sanitizer to the pantry.

Interview with JAMA Food Pantry’s Karen Lane.

“God has provided this abundance of food for us,” Lane said. “It’s just been an awesome experience. Like the loaves and the fishes it has been growing and growing, the town is collecting food, the churches are collecting food, the businesses have given food, individuals have sent food, even the wrestling team brought food. So we are well stocked and what we want more than anything is for people to know that we’re here.”

Karen Lane

A farmer gave 40 dozen eggs, fresh produce has been coming in, and Lane said she hopes people around Washington County who may be concerned about their livelihood for the first time will be willing to seek help.

“The town and the community is ready to provide food for you,” Lane said.

The best approach for potential customers, who can now come from throughout Washington County due to the influx of donations, is to call 423-753-3942. Drive ups without notice are accepted too.

Shoppers can drive up and volunteers, socially distanced and using all CDC-advised approaches, will load a cart full of groceries into their trunk or back seat. JAMA is a regular client of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee in addition to shopping at other locations.