JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough’s Food City at 500 Forest Dr. announced that next week, the store will launch its new Starbucks cafe.

This marks Food City’s 27th Starbucks location, with more planned in the future.

The coffee shop will serves hot and cold brews, seasonal favorites and quick bites.

The official opening will be on August 30 at 9 a.m.