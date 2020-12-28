Jonesborough fire chief: House ‘total loss’ following Christmas Eve fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County fire investigators will determine what caused a Christmas Eve fire that destroyed a home outside Jonesborough.

According to Jonesborough Fire Chief Phil Fritts, crews were called to a house fire in the 500 block of Nunley Drive at 3:19 a.m. December 24.

Fritts told News Channel 11 that when crews from Jonesborough and the Embreeville and Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Departments arrived, they found a single residence “fully involved” and the two occupants safely out of the house.

Crews also found a propane tank “venting flames from its top” in the back of the house.

Fritts said crews went into a defensive attack on the flames and had to call in two engines from Johnson City Fire Department to assist.

Tankers were also called in to deliver water to the scene.

According to Fritts, the home collapsed into the basement. Crews put out some flare-ups from the debris before clearing the scene about 9:10 that morning.