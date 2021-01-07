Jonesborough FD: Fire at rubber supplier could burn for days, motorists asked to avoid area

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire is burning at a local rubber supplier early Thursday morning, according to fire crews.

The Jonesborough Fire Department says the fire started at Hexpol Compounding in the early morning hours and described the scene as “very active at this hour,” as of around 5 a.m.

Officials told News Channel 11 that the fire could burn for days.

Hexpol produces rubber compounds.

JFD says portions of Old State Route 34 are closed due to the fire.

The Jonesborough Department of Public Safety released the following statement:

“Jonesborough and other area Fire Departments are working a large commercial structure fire in the area of Old State Route 34 and Judge Vines Road near the Five Points Round-a-Bout. There are multiple emergency units in the area and parts of OSR 34 will be shut down. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Jonesborough police say no one has been evacuated from the immediate area as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning.