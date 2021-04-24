Jonesborough Farmers Market set to open May 1

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Farmers Market will open their 2021 season on Saturday, May 1.

The market will be in the parking lot behind the Washington County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to noon.

A release from the city says the event is a 100% producer-only market where everything is sold, grown, raised or made by farmers and food producers located within 100 miles of Jonesborough.

Market-goers are required to adhere to CDC guidelines. Masks and social distancing are required and customers are encourages to wash their hands before shopping.

Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available.