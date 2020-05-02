Jonesborough Farmers Market launches online ordering for pick-up of goods

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — While Tennessee begins to reopen, the Jonesborough Locally Grown Farmers Market had another idea to resume business from a distance.

The Jonesborough Farmers Market launched an online ordering option on April 29, giving consumers a way to get their hands on locally grown produce, but also avoiding to reopen the in-person marketplace until the pandemic has passed.

News Channel 11 spoke to board member Karen Childress, who said these online orders will be available for pick-up starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at a drive-thru behind Jonesborough’s historic courthouse.

“We just felt like going online with our ordering was the safest way to handle this,” Childress said. “As you can see, we are doing drive-by pick-up. The farmers just come and drop off their stuff, and we sort it to everybody’s order, and the customers come through and pick it up. So far, it’s working really well.”

Shoppers can browse online whenever they’d like to see the selection of produce available, but a shopping cart will only be available when the market opens at noon on Wednesdays until it closes Thursday at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the Jonesborough Farmers Market website.