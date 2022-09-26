JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings.

An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would make a great residence for farm management staff.

“This agricultural dream provides all the amenities for bountiful living in today’s world,” the listing says. “With an abundance of water, pristine land, food security, and a completely fenced property ready for livestock.”

According to the property listing, the land was originally Cherokee hunting ground before being granted to a minister in the region in 1786. The log cabin at the site was reportedly constructed in the 1820s and was hewn from the chestnut trees surrounding the property.

“Short drives take you to the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, and Asheville with their larger cultural, medical, and business facilities, three major airports, great schools, a casino, etc.” the listing says. “For the outdoor enthusiast there are beautiful lakes, golf courses, and hiking/biking trails. The larger mountains nearby host several ski areas.”

In addition to its functional uses, the listing mentioned a possible “desirable tax benefit” of owning property in the state and said the plot could serve as an investment opportunity. The 4-bed 2-bath main cabin also features a sunroom addition on the side facing the property’s pond.

The property, referred to as Echo Hills Farm in the online listing, does carry with it an “Extreme” flood risk and “Minor” wildfire risk, Realtor.com specifies.

A property on nearby Hicks Road reportedly sold at $635,600 last month with more square footage within structures but millions fewer in terms of lot size, according to Realtor.com.