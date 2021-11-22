Jonesborough encourages community to shop local this holiday season

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Main Street Jonesborough announced an initiative to ramp up shopping among local businesses amid the holiday season.

From Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, shoppers can take advantage of extended hours at small businesses in Tennessee’s oldest town.

Community members can pick up a Shop Small Bingo card on Friday, Nov. 26 from the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, a release from the town states.

On Small Business Saturday, the magic of Dr. Seuss will transform the town into Whoville, with a variety of family fun and activities available from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Downtown at Dusk will continue every Friday evening from Dec. 3 through Dec. 17, with the sip and stroll event offering a guide of downtown businesses for $20 per ticket.

Shops offer local, handmade goods, including jewelry, antiques, repurposed furniture and more.

For more information, CLICK HERE or call 423-753-1010.