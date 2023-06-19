JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year’s Jonesborough Days festival will feature a new event: a cornbread contest.

Jonesborough Days will take place on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2 in downtown.

According to organizers, the cornbread contest will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday on the Main Stage. It will be hosted and judged by Hannah Dasher, the creator of the “Stand By Your Pan” cooking show who has more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok.

The contest will have three categories: regular cornbread, sweet cornbread, and “crazy” cornbread. The winner of each category will get a Lodge skillet and other goodies.

Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Jonesborough Days will again feature a MoonPie eating contest at 2 p.m. Saturday and a watermelon social at 2 p.m. Sunday.