JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Jonesborough Days festival kicked off on Saturday morning with a parade. That’s just one of countless activities, including a cornbread contest and watermelon social, that are happening during this weekend’s event.

Jonesborough officials told News Channel 11 that visitors include not only locals keeping annual family traditions but residents that have recently moved to the Tri-Cities area.

“With so many people moving into the area, and so many people who have grown up coming to Jonesborough days, it’s just a really fun time for them to come back to be able to bring family and friends and experience it together,” said Amber Crumley, director of special events for the Town of Jonesborough.

“We usually have around 30,000 in attendance for the full weekend, and of course, the festival started at 10 a.m. today [Saturday] and it goes until 10 pm. tonight, and then tomorrow [Sunday] it’s noon to 10 p.m.”