Jonesborough Days returns July 4 weekend

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Days Festival will return to Tennessee’s oldest town for the July 4th weekend.

The event will take place July 3–4 and will include family activities, storytelling, live music, crafts, and more.

Admission to the festival is free. Festival hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

The festival will kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday and conclude with a fireworks display at 10 p.m Sunday.

For more information, visit www.jonesborough.com.