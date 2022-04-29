JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s oldest town announced Friday that a decades-old tradition is set to return to Main Street over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to town leaders, the 2022 Jonesborough Days Festival will include family festivities, live music, local vendors and more July 2-3.

A parade will kick off the celebration at 10 a.m. that Saturday, with activities to follow until 10 p.m. On Sunday, the festival launches again at 12-10 p.m., with Jonesborough Days ending with a fireworks finale at 10 p.m.

Parking is available at Jonesborough Middle School for $5 per car, and a free shuttle will run all weekend.

The festival, the release stated, is considered one of the top events throughout the Southeast and is known for its community-friendly and nostalgic atmosphere.

For more information, click here or call 423-753-1010.