JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s oldest town is bringing back Jonesborough Days for the 51st year. Taking over Main Street Fourth of July weekend.

The weekend will begin with a Low Country Shrimp Boil Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. On July 2-3, Jonesborough Days festivities are set to include kids activities, storytelling, live music and more.

A parade will kick off the celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday with activities continuing until 10 that night.

Part of that fun will be the 4th Annual MoonPie Eating Contest in front of the Washington County Courthouse at 2 p.m. Contestants are challenged to see who can finish their MoonPies the fastest. Reigning champion from 2021, Ethan Malone, is ready to compete once again.

“It wasn’t that easy because after you finish the moon pie, you had to scream to the top of your lungs ‘I love moon pies’ and clap your hands,” said Malone. “I didn’t eat a meal for like, a whole day beforehand.”

Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires will be taking the Main Stage Saturday night. McNabb said he’s ready to hit the stage.

“We love when people interact with our group and get up and dance and sing along because one of our favorite things,” said McNabb. “We always love to incorporate a couple of gospel songs everybody’s familiar with like I saw the light and love for everybody to join in on that. It always makes a lot of fun.”

On Sunday, the festival launches again at 12-10 p.m., with Jonesborough Days ending with a fireworks finale at 10 p.m.

New this year, on both Saturday and Sunday there will be a dunk tank at Storytelling Park. For a small donation, take a shot at dunking your favorite coach, teacher or police officer. Donations benefit the Jonesborough Police Department’s Shop with a Cop Program and the Jonesborough Athletic Boosters.

“Jonesborough’s Shop with a Cop provides Christmas for 250 kids each year, we provide their full Christmas and we provide Christmas dinner for their families,” said Kerrie Aistrop, head of Shop with a Cop. “Our athletic Booster Club, we provide uniforms and gear for anything that any of our student-athletes make a pretty big impact. It’s a huge impact on our community. We love helping our kids, especially with the economy the way that it is this year. It’s gonna take a lot of money to be able to help do both of these programs.”

Parking is available at Jonesborough Middle School for $5 per car, and a free shuttle will run all weekend.

For more information, click here or call 423-753-1010.