JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough hosted a Memorial Day celebration on Monday for the community to gather and recognize veterans lost in service.

The public was invited to the Washington County Court House to see area students and performers pay tribute to fallen soldiers. Organizers said the Jonesborough community always shows out to honor veterans and fallen soldiers on holidays like this.

“Downtown Jonesborough is just, to me, a wonderful historic backdrop to do a celebration like this,” Organizer T McLeod told News Channel 11. “We have a lot of local folks who served our country, and served it well, and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Daniel Boone High School’s JROTC Marine Corps gave a color guard presentation, followed by the Star Spangled Banner performed by the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.

“We had quite a good turnout today, and I think it just goes to prove how people do enjoy their freedom and want to give respect to those that shed their blood and gave their lives on the battlefield,” McLeod said.

Local service members read citations from World War 1, World War 2, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the War in Afghanistan. S.R. Wild & Co. performed patriotic music to wrap up the event.