Jonesborough church to team up with Second Harvest Food Bank for drive-thru food box pick up

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lighthouse Baptist Church in Jonesborough will be hosting a drive-thru food box pick up in collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank.

According to Pastor Perry Cleek of Lighthouse Baptist Church, the event will be on Monday, November 16 from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Boxes will include meat, produce, dairy products along with canned and dry foods, Cleek said.

“Just drive up at Lighthouse and the boxes will be loaded into your vehicle,” he added.

Lighthouse Baptist Church is located at:

1916 Highway 81 South

Jonesborough, TN. 37659