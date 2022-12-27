JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Enon Baptist Church is stepping up to help neighbors amid Jonesborough’s ongoing water emergency.

Pastor Keith Malone noticed how many of his members were struggling without water, so the church bought water and are handing it out free of charge.

“We thought what an opportunity to help the community that we are ministering in,” Malone told News Channel 11.

The church bought two pallets of 24-pack water bottles and began distributing them Tuesday night.

Church member and 40-year Jonesborough resident Mike Broyles said he’s never winter weather cause such severe problems.

“You know we’re looking forwarded to having our water back,” Broyles said.

Enon Baptist Church will continue to distribute water tomorrow starting at noon.

Their building on Enon Church Road is not served by Jonesborough’s water district.

The church has offered to fill up containers with water for people who need it in addition to giving out water bottles.