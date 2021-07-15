Jonesborough Christmas store decorates Lifetime movie set

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Christmas store in Jonesborough recently got the opportunity to decorate sets for a Lifetime Christmas movie.

Gabriel’s Christmas was asked to decorate the set of “Christmas in Tune,” featuring Reba McEntire and John Schneider, which will air this December.

Store owner Gabe Eveland told us the experience was incredible.

“That was another great opportunity and experience because they’re just so gracious and wonderful to work with,” Eveland said. “There was never any like pretension or anything from them being celebrities. They were part of us and they wanted us to be, you know, part of what they were doing as well.”

Decorations by the store’s team were used in multiple scenes in the movie.