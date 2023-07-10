JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Town leaders in Jonesborough decided to allow establishments to serve beer if half of their revenue comes from food.

This comes after a push from Tennessee Hills to be able to make and sell beer in Jonesborough.

Prior to the board’s meeting on Monday, any business that sold alcohol in the town was required to make at least 75% of their sales from food. The ordinance discussed at the meeting changed the food sales requirement to 50% of total sales.

The chief legal officer for Tennessee Hills, Clark Jordan, says his clients are pleased with the decision.

“So we’re very pleased that they did that and that, you know, we support their efforts to include a food element in as we serve beer,” said Jordan.

Vice Mayor Adam Dickson was the only one to vote against changing the ordinance. He brought up concerns about the distillery creating an environment not inclusive to all if food sales weren’t a big portion of total sales.

Jordan says that Tennessee Hills has always tried to have an environment open to all.

“I think it’s important to note that Tennessee Hills has always had the Whiskey Kitchen there. So, it’s a food truck where any patron can purchase, you know, meals,” Jordan said. “So, we’re hoping, and we’ll be changing up the menu of the whiskey kitchen.”

Mayor Chuck Vest said that while he has doubts about the distillery reaching the 50% mark, he believes the addition of food trucks in food sales is a move in the right direction.

“We felt like that was important to add. And Tennessee Hills has their own dedicated food trucks, and they also have a schedule of other food trucks as well,” said Vest.

Jordan said now that the ordinance was approved, the company’s next step is to officially introduce beer to their Jonesborough location.

“Our next step will be introducing beer into the distillery. Some of that will be brewed on-site. Some of it will come from our Johnson City location,” Jordan said.

After getting some feedback when the meeting ended, Jordan said he is open to a community conversation so everyone can understand what the company is trying to accomplish.