Jonesborough celebrates Celtic heritage with St. Patrick’s Day celebration

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Downtown Jonesborough celebrated Celtic heritage with its St. Patrick’s Day celebration held on Saturday afternoon.

From highland games, a 2-mile brew fun run, to traditional Irish music, the event had a little something for each family member to enjoy.

Be sure to swing by downtown Jonesborough, at their Story Telling Center, to check out the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration event! I was just there and the event is in full swing! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/y3UkrLeUCd — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) March 14, 2020

The festivities brought people out to Downtown Jonesborough to try their hand at ax throwing, shooting traditional bow and arrows, and more.

“I think St. Patty’s day is always targeted towards one audience, so here in Jonesborough, we wanted to change that up and make it something for the whole family and that’s why we’ve incorporated some kids activities and family-friendly things,” said The Director of Tourism for the town of Jonesborough, Cameo Waters.

Events ran from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday.