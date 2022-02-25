JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both current and prospective business owners in Jonesborough can get a financial jump-start for their plans as part of a new program.

The Northeast Tennessee Economic Development Corporation has added Jonesborough to its “Downtown Loan Program.” The goal of the program is to help build businesses, provide support to existing ones and give them all the opportunity to grow without high-interest rates.

“We work with the business all through the process, from beginning to end,” said First Tennessee Development Deputy Director Ken Rea. “Hopefully, we’ll be making loans to downtown Jonesborough businesses soon.”

Local businesses will be able to work with their bank of choice and leverage funding from the Downtown Business Loan Program.