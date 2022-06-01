JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local business owner has created a unique vehicle.

Photo courtesy Town of Jonesborough

Paul Morin, owner of Pauls’ Odds and Ends in Jonesborough, created a driveable truck made from wood, according to a release from the town.

The wooden truck took over two years to build, according to the release. Aside from some wiring and mechanical work, Morin built the truck by himself. The truck was built without any instructions or plans.

The truck was first driven on May 31 and parked in front of Morin’s business.

Morin says that the truck will make an appearance at downtown Jonesborough’s Music on the Square on Friday after 5 p.m.