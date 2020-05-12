Jonesborough BMA votes to accept bids for new K-8 school

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to accept bids from contractors to build a new K-8 school.

The BMA approved the measure during its meeting Monday night.

“Once we select a contractor, they’ll be working with the architect to make sure we design a school that they can deliver for the price and budget we set,” said Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest.

The town plans to borrow about $32 million for the project.

According to Vest, the board has not set a deadline to decide upon a contractor for the school project. That will depend on the proposals they receive.

