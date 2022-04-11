JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former mayor Kelly Wolfe has been selected to fill the remainder of former alderman Stephen Callahan’s term on the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Wolfe was sworn in Monday night after the board voted 3–0 in favor of his appointment.

“Jonesborough is home and when home calls, you answer,” Wolfe said in a statement to News Channel 11. “I was humbled to be asked to serve and look forward to doing good things for our community with this fantastic board of mayor and aldermen.”

He will serve the remainder of Callahan’s term, which expires in November.

Callahan resigned earlier this month to spend more time expanding his business, Tennessee Hills Distillery.