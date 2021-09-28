Jonesborough BMA gives final approval of new school project

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Town leaders gave final approval Tuesday to the Jonesborough School Project.

In a called meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve the design of the new Jonesborough School and the funding arrangement with the county. The 140,000 square foot K–8 school will be located off North Cherokee Street.

“We’re going hit the ground running, we’ll break ground at the site next week, get the excavation started, that’s the ideal time to do that, and hopefully get a lot of that progress done before winter sets in,” Mayor Chuck Vest said.

Construction of the new facility is estimated to cost more than $42 million. The town will pay for building the new school but will lease it to the county, which has agreed to shell out $42.75 million to the town over the next 30 years.

Construction is expected to take around two years.