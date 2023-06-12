JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a budget with a property tax hike and increases in the trash fee and water and sewer rates on Monday night.

The town has proposed raising property taxes by 25 cents to a rate of $1.45 per $100 dollars of assessed property value.

Town leaders said the cost of inflation and ongoing projects have left the town with a gap to fill in its budget.

Mayor Chuck Vest said the town needs about $500,000 in additional revenue for this year’s budget. He cited several projects, including repaving Boone Street, widening Cherokee Street, and finishing renovations at the Jackson Theatre, as needs for the upcoming year.

Proposed capital projects for the 2023-24 fiscal year include $160,000 in improvements to Wetlands Water Park and street and sidewalk improvements throughout the downtown area.

The board also voted unanimously tonight to raise waste collection, water, and sewer fees.

The budget will have to be voted on a second time before it is final.