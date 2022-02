JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough leaders approved a proposal to extend the East Main Street sidewalk project on Monday.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen plans to use funds from a grant in the amount of $100,000.

The first phase of the project will involve connecting the Senior Center to Clay Avenue then on to the McKinney Center. Then, work would be completed to connect the Senior Center to Forest Drive.

Eventually, the town would like to extend the sidewalk all the way to Headtown Road.