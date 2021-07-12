Jonesborough BMA approves contractor for new school

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen selected a contractor for the town’s K–8 school project.

The board voted Monday night to spend $10,000 to hire BurWil Construction to create renderings of the school and determine construction costs of the project, which is currently estimated at $33 million.

The town purchased nearly 50 acres of land last year on North Cherokee Street and Tavern Hill Road for the new school.

Washington County Schools will lease the school from Jonesborough in a unique arrangement that keeps the county from having to share funding with the City of Johnson City.